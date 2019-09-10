Garry Monk reveals the two reasons Sheffield Wednesday can push for Premier League promotion

The 40-year-old was named as the permanent Owls boss on Friday, taking over from caretaker manager Lee Bullen.

Monk takes charge of Wednesday with the Owls 11th in the Championship table after three wins and three defeats from their opening six games.

Despite their inconsistent start, Monk believes that Wednesday will be able to challenge for promotion to the Premier League this reason.

Garry Monk

Monk told the Star that he will give every player he has inherited from Bullen a chance to prove his worth.

And, in an interview with TalkSPORT, Monk believes the squad’s quality and the fan base will give Wednesday a major chance for promotion.

He told TalkSPORT: “The Championship is the most competitive league in the world and the reason for that is at the start of every season, 15 or 16 teams believe they have a realistic chance of making it into the play-offs or automatic promotion.

“It’s a long season but I believe with the quality of squad we have and the fan base we do have then we have as good a chance as anyone.

“The ambition is to get the team moving forward and trying to get us up to that higher end of the league.

“When you are there and it comes towards the business end of the season anything can happen.

“That’s when you can try and push for it and it can become a reality.”

After concluding the finer details of his deal, Monk met his new Owls squad for the first time on Friday afternoon.

On his message to the squad, Monk said: "I just told them I am happy to be here and that I am delighted to come in and work with the players.

"I have watched a lot of them. I know all of them and in terms of what they are capable of. I just can't wait to get going with them and give them the help and the support that they need.