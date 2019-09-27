Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk

Garry Monk makes early Sheffield Wednesday decision, Leeds United dealt big injury blow, "alcohol-related" incident ends Derby man's season - Championship weekend preview

It's set to be another action-packed in the Championship as Sheffield Wednesday visit Middlesbrough on Saturday.

By Jordan Cronin
Friday, 27th September 2019, 01:02 am
Updated Friday, 27th September 2019, 09:37 am

As ever, with some key games to watch out for, we preview the main talking points ahead of this weekend's Championship games. Scroll and click through the pages:

1. A first win for the Cowley brothers?

Back-to-back defeats for Danny Cowley since taking over at Huddersfield has provided a firm eye-opener of the task in-hand. Three points against Millwall is the target - and Cowley has issued a rallying call to Terriers fans.

Photo: Jan Kruger

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Will defeat seal Nathan Jones’ fate?

With just two points from his opening eight games and a shock cup exit to Crawley in midweek, a win for Nottingham Forest tonight could signal the end for Jones. Chris Hughton is already the overriding favourite to take over.

Photo: Lewis Storey

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. West Brom close to being full strength

The return of Kieran Gibbs has handed Slaven Bilic with a selection headache given Darnell Furlong’s fine form in Gibbs' absence. Ahmed Hegazi is also nearing full fitness after featuring the under-23s on Monday.

Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. An extraordinary and shambolic situation at Derby

Mason Bennett, Tom Lawrence and Richard Keogh were involved in an “alcohol-related” crash - ruling the latter out for the season with a knee injury. What punishment the trio will receive is unclear ahead of the Birmingham clash.

Photo: GLYN KIRK

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3