Garry Monk makes early Sheffield Wednesday decision, Leeds United dealt big injury blow, "alcohol-related" incident ends Derby man's season - Championship weekend preview

As ever, with some key games to watch out for, we preview the main talking points ahead of this weekend's Championship games. Scroll and click through the pages:
1. A first win for the Cowley brothers?
Back-to-back defeats for Danny Cowley since taking over at Huddersfield has provided a firm eye-opener of the task in-hand. Three points against Millwall is the target - and Cowley has issued a rallying call to Terriers fans.
2. Will defeat seal Nathan Jones’ fate?
With just two points from his opening eight games and a shock cup exit to Crawley in midweek, a win for Nottingham Forest tonight could signal the end for Jones. Chris Hughton is already the overriding favourite to take over.
3. West Brom close to being full strength
The return of Kieran Gibbs has handed Slaven Bilic with a selection headache given Darnell Furlong’s fine form in Gibbs' absence. Ahmed Hegazi is also nearing full fitness after featuring the under-23s on Monday.
4. An extraordinary and shambolic situation at Derby
Mason Bennett, Tom Lawrence and Richard Keogh were involved in an “alcohol-related” crash - ruling the latter out for the season with a knee injury. What punishment the trio will receive is unclear ahead of the Birmingham clash.
