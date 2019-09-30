Garry Monk hits back at Middlesbrough critics, key Leeds United duo criticised, Derby County respond to turbulent week - Championship winners and losers

Here, we round-up the winners and losers from another entertaining action-packed weekend in the second tier. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled in Championship this weekend...
1. W: Preston North End
Alex Neil’s side were miffed by Bristol City’s debatable opening two goals but managed to fight back from 2-0 down. And Preston’s equaliser to make it 3-3 was also up for debate. VAR would have had a field day…
2. L: Nathan Jones
It seems a matter of when Jones will be sacked rather than if. A 3-2 defeat to Nottingham Forest has attracted further speculation on potential successors with Chris Hughton, Tony Pulis and David Moyes the reported frontrunners.
3. W: Lee Bowyer (Charlton Athletic)
The Charlton manager said pre-match he knew Leeds’ weaknesses and it seems he wasn’t bluffing. A switch to a back three kept the Whites quiet in a 1-0 win for the Addicks. Bowyer believes are the best team in the Championship.
4. L: Lukas Jutkiewicz
The striker missed a penalty in the 70th-minute at the iPro Stadium with the scoreline poised at 2-2. To make it worse, Derby provided the sucker punch - taking the lead through Jamie Paterson, just four minutes later.
