Sheffield Wednesday won 4-1 at Middlesbrough

Garry Monk hits back at Middlesbrough critics, key Leeds United duo criticised, Derby County respond to turbulent week - Championship winners and losers

The Championship fixture list threw up yet more intriguing results at the weekend as the unpredictable nature of the second-tier continued.

By Jordan Cronin
Monday, 30th September 2019, 09:22 am
Updated Monday, 30th September 2019, 10:07 am

Here, we round-up the winners and losers from another entertaining action-packed weekend in the second tier. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled in Championship this weekend...

1. W: Preston North End

Alex Neil’s side were miffed by Bristol City’s debatable opening two goals but managed to fight back from 2-0 down. And Preston’s equaliser to make it 3-3 was also up for debate. VAR would have had a field day…

Photo: Lewis Storey

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. L: Nathan Jones

It seems a matter of when Jones will be sacked rather than if. A 3-2 defeat to Nottingham Forest has attracted further speculation on potential successors with Chris Hughton, Tony Pulis and David Moyes the reported frontrunners.

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. W: Lee Bowyer (Charlton Athletic)

The Charlton manager said pre-match he knew Leeds’ weaknesses and it seems he wasn’t bluffing. A switch to a back three kept the Whites quiet in a 1-0 win for the Addicks. Bowyer believes are the best team in the Championship.

Photo: Julian Finney

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. L: Lukas Jutkiewicz

The striker missed a penalty in the 70th-minute at the iPro Stadium with the scoreline poised at 2-2. To make it worse, Derby provided the sucker punch - taking the lead through Jamie Paterson, just four minutes later.

Photo: Marc Atkins

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3