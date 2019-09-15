Garry Monk hails Sam Winnall effort after striker breaks duck in Sheffield Wednesday's win over Huddersfield Town

Winnall’s goal, a cute header from the cross of Barry Bannan, was his first in over two years for Wednesday and saw him mobbed by his teammates in front of the packed away allocation.

Monk said he was pleased with the efforts of both players and hailed the efforts of his entire squad after just nine days in the Hillsborough hotseat.

“I’m pleased for the players and for Sam himself, to get his goal,” he said. “It’s been a busy week, a hectic week and a positive week for me myself.

Sam Winnall broke a goalless streak of over two years when he got Sheffield Wednesday's second in their win over Huddersfield Town.

“It’s a squad game and they’re going to be needed, all of them. It’s important that they’re all ready.

“It’s great when your strikers score goals because it gives them extra confidence. Fletch and Sam came on to score his goal, it gives them that extra confidence to go into next week and work hard.”

Fletcher’s goal was his third in as many games. Atdhe Nuhiu offered food for thought in a lively cameo and the new boss admitted all would get their chance to impress in the coming weeks. Jordan Rhodes missed out on the matchday squad.

Monk said: “There’s a long way to go. It’s great that those two got their two goals today but you look at big Atdhe when he came on, he had a a bit of a dribble at one point and thought he might be clean through.