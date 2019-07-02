Wednesday's Ash Baker putting in the hard yards.

Gallery: Sheffield Wednesday new boys join in gruelling morning session at Portugal training camp

Sheffield Wednesday players have been putting in the hard yards at a training camp in Portugal as they prepare for their season opener at Reading – now less than five weeks away.

Soon-to-be-completed new signings Kadeem Harris, Julian Borner and Moses Odubajo were present. Several players spoke over the weekend to express the importance of the ten day camp.

1. Wednesday players take on the dreaded bleep test

2. New head of sports science Tony Strudwick leads a session

Players were split into groups to focus on separate fitness types.

3. Stunning surroundings

Players and staff have been treated to beautiful facilities in Portugal.

4. Players from across the first team squad started training at 9am this morning

The squad was split into three sections by staff

