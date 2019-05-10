Friends with Michael van Gerwen & tough tackling: What German sources said about Sheffield Wednesday target Julian Börner

Sheffield Wednesday are believed to on the brink of signing German defender Julian Börner from German Bundesliga 2 club Bielefeld.

But what's been said in Germany about the man and his potential move to England?

All translations below were provided by Peter A. Løhmann ‏- follow him on Twitter here.

Wanted by Championship winners Norwich?

Norwich offered the defender a lucrative three year deal in 2017, which he rejected after speaking to his wife, opting to stay in Germany with their new-born daughter.

Börner said: "Money isn't everything. Family always comes first".

Norwich's excellent recruitment policy under manager Daniel Farke and sporting director Stuart Webber lead to the Canaries winning the Championship this season - a promising sign for Owls fans.

Just a year ago, Börner stated in an interview that he wanted his daughter to "go to school in Bielefeld and to grow old here with my wife", but also that it was a "childhood dream" of his to play in England

At the time of the bid, Börner was valued at around €2 million (£1.75 million) which makes the Owls' capture of the defender on a free transfer look like a shrewd bit of business.

Where does he rank amongst defenders in Germany?

According to a Bundesliga 2 stats site, Börner has been the 12th best defender in the league this season and ranks as 65th out of 206 players in all positions.

In 2017/18, he was listed as the 31st best defender, 21st the season previous and 9th after 2015/16 campaign ended.

Börner is also his club's captain which could be good from a Wednesday point of view as Steve Bruce's defence has lacked leadership since Glenn Loovens' departure to League One Sunderland last summer.

Bielefeld's manager once described Börner as "consistent" and that he liked his attitude and how he leads from the front and "you'd have to look long for someone of his quality".

Has Börner angered his soon-to-be former club with the potential move to Wednesday?

Bielefeld have removed him from their first team squad listings for their last two dead rubber league matches after he went back on his word that he would sign a new deal at the end of the season.

Samir Arabi, the club's sporting director, said: "We would have liked to have extended with Julian and the agreement was reached. Therefore, we are disappointed that in this case the given word does not matter. Nevertheless, we wish Julian all the best for his future in England."

Börner last expressed a desire to extend his contract in an interview in January.

In an interview, Börner said: "It is true that the DSC and I had already verbally agreed on further cooperation for some time, but so far there had been no signing of the contract.

"In the short term, I received a request from England, which I wanted to examine thoroughly. Because playing there has always been a lifelong dream of mine, which I can now fulfil. This change includes a sporting and economic component that I could not refuse.

"I am very sorry that I had to withdraw my pledge now. I had five wonderful years at the DSC. Bielefeld has become my home. I wish the DSC Arminia all the best and much success."

Does he like a tackle?

Yes, Börner does very much indeed enjoy a tackle, and was suspended by the club for a game in November for being too aggressive.

According to newspaper reports Börner was "over-motivated and "too hard" in training.

His manager commented at the time saying that he should have sent the defender home, explaining that the situation remained tense.

What does he like doing in is spare time?

Börner is a big fan of the darts and even took part in a show match with Michael van Gerwen and currently lives next door to Bielefeld's sporting director.

International career?

Börner did represent Germany in is youth - making seven appearances for the U16s and two appearances for the U18s team - but has never made it to the top-level of international football.

Want to know more?

Read about how Börner could fit in to Bruce's tactical set up here, and how Wednesday fans reacted to the incoming transfer news here.