Former Sheffield Wednesday star Junior Agogo dies, aged 40
Former Sheffield Wednesday and Ghana striker Junior Agogo has died, aged 40.
The striker began his youth career with he Owls in 1995 before moving up to the senior squad in 1997.
He played twice for the senior side while enjoying loan spells at Oldham Athletic, Chester City, Chesterfield and Lincoln City.
Agogo left Hillsborough in 2000 to move to the USA where he played for Chicago Fire, Colorado Rapids and San Jose Earthquakes.
He suffered a stroke back in 2015 which left him debilitated just two years after retiring from playing.
According to a number of reports in Ghana, he passed away in London on Thursday morning.
Agent Saif Rubie tweeted: "Just heard the news that one of my first clients ever Junior Agogo has passed away. Still can't believe it. One of my proudest moments in football is seeing him smash the AFCON in Ghana."
Agogo enjoyed the best spell of his career with Nottingham Forest between 2006 and 2008, scoring over 20 goals for the club.
