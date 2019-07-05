Former Sheffield Wednesday prospect George Hirst signs for Leicester City
Former Sheffield Wednesday youngster George Hirst has signed for Leicester City after one season at Belgian sister club OH Leuven.
The 20-year-old forward, who left Hillsborough in controversial circumstances last June, will join up with the Foxes this in the coming days.
It brings to an end a protracted transfer saga that saw the youngster make the move to the Belgian second-tier club after it was revealed Leicester would have to pay a tribunal-agreed compensation fee to sign Hirst, who was under the age of 23.
But OH Leuven’s status as an overseas club bypassed these regulations and any compensation was paid on a fixed tariff, based on FIFA’s regulations.
He joined up with former Wednesday defender Nigel Pearson, who was sacked in February, and scored three goals in 20 appearances.
It was reported that Hirst had been the subject of an April 2018 bid from Manchester United thought to have been in the region of £1m.
The England youth international, who is the son of legendary former Wednesday man David, made a solitary competitive appearance for Wednesday.