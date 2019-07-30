Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce facing Newcastle United fans’ boycott on first match
Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce is facing a fans’ boycott during his first game in charge of Newcastle United.
Bruce controversially swapped Hillsborough for St James’ Park earlier this month, leaving the Owls without a permanent manager for the start of the season.
The saga turned the majority of fans against Bruce, including many Newcastle United supporters.
Fans are furious with owner Mike Ashley for appointing the 58-year-old to succeed the popular Rafa Benitez.
Newcastle supporters’ groups have since urged fellow fans to stay away from their Premier League opener with Arsenal in protest against Ashley.
However, Bruce has dismissed talk of a boycott and called on Newcastle United fans to turn up in their droves for the match.
Speaking to TalkSport, Bruce said:“Whether that boycott will take place, your guess is as good as mine.
“I saw a so-called demonstration the other day – there were 12 people involved in it. It can sometimes be blown out of proportion.
“I’m convinced that, come the first game of the season, the supporters will be like they always are – right behind their team.
“I’m not everybody’s cup of tea with getting the job. I understand that, but I will give it as good a go as I can do.
“Hopefully the experiences that I’ve had over these past 20 years will stand me in good stead.”
He added: “One thing I do know is that the Newcastle fans, come the start of the season, will be there cheering on their team like no other club can.
“They have been been incredible with their support for the club over the years. I just hope I can keep them moving forward and give them something to shout about.
“This is my big opportunity in management, there’s no doubt about that. I’ve had to wait a while for it, but I’m determined to be a success at this magnificent football club.”