Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal lands new managerial role
Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal is back in management after being appointed at Rio Ave in his native Portugal.
Carvalhal has been out of work since last May when he left Swansea City following their relegation to the Championship.
The 53-year-old had expressed a strong desire to continue coaching in Britain, where he arrived in 2015 as the Owls boss and continued to work in the media following his departure from Swansea.
He was linked with the manager’s job at Celtic before the Glasgow club offer Neil Lennon the permanent role.
He has signed a one-year deal with Rio Ave and will take charge officially from Tuesday.
Carvalhal spoke of the importance of ‘feeling wanted’ in his decision to take on the role.
It sees him return to work in his homeland for the first time in nine years, since he left Sporting.
Rio Ave – based in the northern town of Vila de Conde – will be the tenth Portuguese club he has managed.
Rio Ave is the former club of current Reading boss Jose Gomes, who left to take charge of the Royals in January.
They finished seventh in Primeira Liga but opted not to renew the short term contract of boss Daniel Ramos.
Carvalhal spent two and a half years with Wednesday, guiding them to consecutive play-off campaigns before departing in December 2017 by mutual consent following a seven game winless run.