Former Premier League referee has his say on Cardiff City's controversial equaliser against Sheffield Wednesday
Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher believes Cardiff City’s equaliser against Sheffield Wednesday should have been ruled out for offside.
Neil Warnock’s side were able to salvage a draw on Friday night after Julian Borner gave the Owls a first-half lead.
But, Garry Monk’s side were denied all three points when Lee Tomlin cured a free-kick past Cameron Dawson in the 87th minute.
Monk was left fuming that the goal was allowed to stand as Cardiff City defender Aden Flint tried to distract Dawson by doing ‘star jumps’ while Tomlin lined up the free-kick.
Sky Sports pundits in the studio agreed with Monk that the goal should have been ruled out with Flint in an offside position.
Monk said he was stunned that the officials managed to miss the distraction technique and said he felt ‘hard done by’.
Speaking on Ref Watch on Sky Sports, Gallagher said the goal should have been ruled as out as Flint was in the line of the Dawson’s vision when the ball was struck.
Sheffield Wednesday are still just one point off the play-off places and host Stoke City tomorrow evening.