Former Cardiff City winger Kadeem Harris joins Sheffield Wednesday
Sheffield Wednesday have swooped to sign winger Kadeem Harris.
By Dom Howson
Saturday, 13 July, 2019, 13:07
The 26-year-old, who left Cardiff City at the end of the 2018/19 campaign, has signed a two-year contract with the Championship club.
Harris becomes the Owls' third summer signing, following in the footsteps of Julian Borner and Moses Odubajo.
Harris began his career with Wycombe Wanderers and has also had loan spells with Barnsley and Brentford.
He played 15 times for Cardiff last term, scoring once as Neil Warnock's side failed to retain their Premier League status.