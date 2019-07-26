Fit-again Kieran Lee keen to make up for lost time after signing new Sheffield Wednesday contract
Kieran Lee is determined to make up for lost time after signing a new one-year contract with Sheffield Wednesday.
The dynamic midfielder has spent the past seven years at Hillsborough, hitting 22 goals in 186 appearances. Lee was a key component of the Owls team that reached the play-offs in back-to-back seasons under Carlos Carvalhal.
However, injuries have hit Lee hard in the last two seasons, restricting him to just 17 senior outings as Wednesday have twice finished mid-table in the Championship.
But buoyed after extending his Owls stay, Lee admitted: “I’ve experienced some great times with Wednesday and I’m hungry for more in the future.
"The last two seasons have been really frustrating for me as I have been used to playing week in, week out since I joined the club in 2012.
“The time out gave me the time to recover properly, which had to be done so I could reach the required level of fitness for Championship football.
“I’ve had a really good pre-season with no problems or concerns, and I feel really good."
Lee's previous deal ran out at the end of June.
“I’m really pleased to extend my contract, there’s nowhere else I want to play my football," he said.
Lee has trained regularly throughout pre-season and he is expected to feature against La Liga side Espanyol in the the Owls' final warm-up fixture on Sunday.Lee, who will be battling it out with Barry Bannan, Sam Hutchinson and Joey Pelupessy for a starting berth this season, said: “I can’t wait for the season to start and hopefully I can repay the faith shown in me by everyone at the club."