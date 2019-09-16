Fernando Forestieri shows off new Sheffield Wednesday role after Football Association suspension
Sheffield Wednesday star Fernando Forestieri has been putting in extra work on the training ground after receiving a six-match Football Association suspension.
Forestieri started the first game of his lengthy ban on Sunday as the Owls beat Hudderfield Town 2-0 in Garry Monk’s first game in charge.
The striker was handed the FA ban after seeing his appeal against a charge of using racist language dismissed.
He was found guilty of using racist language towards Mansfield Town defender Krystian Peace in the July 208 pre-season friendly by the governing body’s independent regulatory commission.
The FA, in a detailed, lengthy report of the hearing, stated that Forestieri was alleged to have called Pearce a "n*****" during the confrontation. Forestieri denied that claim, but he admitted he using other abusive Spanish words towards Pearce.
Despite being acquitted last March at Mansfield Magistrates Court of racially abusing Pearce, the FA charged Forestieri in June, deeming there to be enough evidence to find the Argentinian-born former Italy under-21 striker in breach of its own regulations.
Forestieri will now miss games against Fulham, Everton (cup), Middlesbrough, Hull City and Wigan Athletic before being available for selection again on Friday, October 18.
But, it seems that Forestieri is keeping himself busy at Wednesday despite his lengthy ban.
The 29-year-old uploaded a video of himself mowing the lawn at Wednesday’s training ground along with the caption ‘I need to do the extra hours’.
Forestieri has made on start and three substitute appearances this season.
A statement on the club's official website read: “We further acknowledge that Fernando will be unavailable for the next six first team fixtures.
“The club and the player remain extremely disappointed with the findings of the regulatory commission and the appeal board when Fernando was acquitted in relation to the same incident in a court of law earlier this year.
“Both parties will be making no further comment at this time.”