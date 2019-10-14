Fernando Forestieri shows off injury after scoring in Sheffield Wednesday Under-23s win
Fernando Forestieri is pushing to return to Sheffield Wednesday’s starting line up when they travel to Cardiff City this Friday.
The Argentina striker furthered his cause with an impressive display for the U23s yesterday, scoring a penalty in the side’s 5-1 win over Hull City.
Forestieri bagged from 12-yards as Wednesday ran riot at the KCOM Stadium following early strikes from Liam Shaw and Ben Hughes.
Rob Guilfoyle reduced the deficit but Forestieri restored Wednesday’s two-goal cushion after being brought down by goalkeeper Will Mannion on 40 minutes.
The challenge earned Mannion a red card and Forestieri sent substitute goalkeeper David Robson the wrong way from the spot.
Following the game, Forestieri took to Instagram to show off his injury from Mannion’s challenge in a typically hilarious fashion.
The 29-year-old uploaded a picture of himself with three studd marks across his chest next to a caption ‘Adidas’, resembling the famous logo.
Fraser Preston and Shaw got on the scoresheet after the break to seal the Owls' first win in four outings.
Forestieri will be hoping to return to Garry Monk’s side, having served a six-match Football Association ban for allegedly using racist language in a pre-season friendly in 2018.
The striker lost his appeal against the FA charge and missed their fixtures with Huddersfield Town, Fulham, Everton, Middlesbrough, Hull City and Wigan Athletic.