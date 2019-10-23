Fernando Forestieri sends fans message after making Sheffield Wednesday comeback against Stoke City
Sheffield Wednesday moved into the Championship play-off places with a gritty 1-0 win over Stoke City last night.
Massimo Luongo scored the only goal of the game to ensure Wednesday returned to winning ways after their draw against Cardiff City on Friday.
The result means that Garry Monk continues his impressive start to life at Hillsborough with the 40-year-old yet to suffer a home league defeat.
Owls fans were excited to see their team back in the play-off places and there were more reasons to be cheerful as Fernando Forestieri made his long-awaited return to the side.
The Hillsborough crowd roared as Monk introduced Forestieri in the closing stages for his first appearance since August.
Forestieri was banned for six games in September after his appeal against a Football Association charge of using racist language was rejected.
The FA's independent regulatory commission found him guilty of using racist language towards Mansfield Town's Krystian Pearce in July 2018.
The 29-year-old took to Instagram after the game to tell fans how delighted he was to be back.
Forestieri posted a picture of himself alongside the caption: “Muy contento de volver a las canchas.”
Translated from Spanish, this means: “Very happy to return to the pitch.”
Forestieri will be hoping for more game time when Wednesday host Leeds United on Saturday.