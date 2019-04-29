Fernando Forestieri’s glorious strike against Norwich City voted Sheffield Wednesday’s goal of the season​​​​​​

Have your say

Fernando Forestieri's spectacular strike against Premier League-bound Norwich City has been voted the Championship club's goal of the season.

The 29-year-old, a £3m acquisition from Watford in August 2015, bagged the prize after his stunning 35-yard right foot piledriver at Carrow Road earlier this month.

What the future holds for long-serving Owls striker Atdhe Nuhiu

Forestieri's beauty claimed 58 per cent of the supporters' vote, beating off strong competition from Adam Reach's superb strikes against Leeds United (31%) and West Bromwich Albion (5%).