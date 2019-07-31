Exclusive: Sheffield Wednesday snub cheeky offer from Norwich City for Jordan Rhodes
Sheffield Wednesday have turned down a cheeky offer from Norwich City for striker Jordan Rhodes, The Star understands.
It is understood the Canaries reignited their interest in Rhodes, who spent last on loan at Carrow Road, earlier this week.
But the Premier League newcomers attempted to sign Rhodes, the Owls' club-record £8m signing, on a free transfer.
Norwich's 'bid' has left Wednesday's hierarchy incensed and has been flatly rejected.
An Owls source said: "Norwich have shown no respect at all."
Rhodes has struggled to make an impact since moving to Hillsborough in February 2017, hitting just 10 appearances in 55 outings.
Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
The Scotland international was farmed out on loan to Norwich where he largely played second fiddle to Teemu Pukki as the Canaries secured the Championship title.
Although Norwich are thought to be big admirers of Rhodes and have continued to monitor his situation over the summer, Stuart Webber, the club's sporting director, has played down the prospect of the centre-forward rejoining them.
Rhodes, who has two years remaining on his Owls contract, has claimed three goals in pre-season.
But question marks remain over Rhodes’ long-term future at S6.The Owls are top-heavy in the striking department, with Rhodes, Steven Fletcher, Lucas Joao, Fernando Forestieri, Sam Winnall and Atdhe Nuhiu all battling it out for a starting spot.
Fletcher is in pole position to lead the line when managerless Wednesday face Reading in their league opener at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday, having impressed in the warm-up fixtures.
Goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith (knee) and defender Dominic Iorfa (suspension) are unavailable for selection.