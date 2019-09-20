Ex-Sheffield Wednesday trialist on trial at rivals; Owls dealt big injury blow, West Brom handed double boost - Championship weekend preview

As ever, with some key games to watch out for, we preview the main talking points ahead of this weekend's Championship games. Scroll and click through the pages:
1. Touch and go for Preston man
Preston could welcome back midfielder Ben Pearson for the trip to Birmingham City as both teams sit on 13 points in the Championship table.
2. A HUGE blow for Bristol City
His three goals in six games had proved vital to the Robins bright start to the season, however it looks like Benik Afobe is out until May after sustaining a knee injury in training. Not ideal timing (if any) given Swansea are the visitors this weekend...
3. There is no better time to face Charlton
Given Lyle Taylor’s red hot goalscoring form of five goals in six matches, the news that he’ll be sidelined for a few weeks will surely hand Wigan a big pre-match boost. What will the high-flying Addicks do without their talisman?
4. West Brom handed double boost
With West Brom breathing down the necks of the top pack, the news that Kieran Gibbs and Ahmed Hegazi are nearing a return ahead of Huddersfield Town’s visit to the Hawthorns is a welcomed boost.
