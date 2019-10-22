Ex-Sheffield Wednesday target set for surprise move, Bristol City keeping tabs on Leeds United striker, West Brom star attracting shock interest - Championship rumours

Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the second-tier:
1. Bowen: Future is out of my hands
Hull City star Jarrod Bowen has claimed his future at the KCOM Stadium is out of his hands with his contract set to expire in the summer amid interest from the Premier League. (Hull Live)
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
Copyright:
2. Wigan priced Cats out of Cook move
Sunderland decided against making an approach for Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook because the Latics wanted £1m in compensation. (The Sun)
Photo: Tim Goode
Copyright:
3. Fenerbahce plot Huddersfield bid
Fenerbahce coach Volkan Demirel has been given green light to launch a January bid for Huddersfield Town right-back Florent Hadergjonaj. (Asist Analiz)
Photo: Alex Davidson
Copyright:
4. Boro battle for League Two prospect
Middlesbrough are rivalling Everton for Grimsby Town’s 17-year-old prospect Joe Hope. He has been on the bench in the League Cup and the Leasing.com Trophy this term. (The Sun)
Photo: Matthew Lewis
Copyright: