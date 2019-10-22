Latest Championship rumours from around the web

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday target set for surprise move, Bristol City keeping tabs on Leeds United striker, West Brom star attracting shock interest - Championship rumours

Championship clubs are in action tonight, however that hasn't stopped transfer rumours from around emerging.

By Jordan Cronin
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 8:01 am

1. Bowen: Future is out of my hands

Hull City star Jarrod Bowen has claimed his future at the KCOM Stadium is out of his hands with his contract set to expire in the summer amid interest from the Premier League. (Hull Live)

2. Wigan priced Cats out of Cook move

Sunderland decided against making an approach for Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook because the Latics wanted £1m in compensation. (The Sun)

3. Fenerbahce plot Huddersfield bid

Fenerbahce coach Volkan Demirel has been given green light to launch a January bid for Huddersfield Town right-back Florent Hadergjonaj. (Asist Analiz)

4. Boro battle for League Two prospect

Middlesbrough are rivalling Everton for Grimsby Town’s 17-year-old prospect Joe Hope. He has been on the bench in the League Cup and the Leasing.com Trophy this term. (The Sun)

