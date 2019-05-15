Ex-Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Chris Lines signs for Northampton Town
Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Chris Lines has signed for Northampton Town on a two year deal.
The 33-year-old was part of Wednesday’s 2012 promotion-winning squad and joins Keith Curle's side from Bristol Rovers.
Lines spent 15 years across two spells with Rovers, but was released by the League One club with the conclusion of the campaign.
Cobblers boss Curle told the Northampton Chronicle and Echo: "I am delighted to bring Chris to the club.”
"I think his attributes will really help us. He has a lot of experience and he also has a lot quality on the ball and can help to unlock defences. He is a very cultured player.
"He is a midfielder who can create chances and set things up. He also has a quality set play delivery."
Lines made 53 appearances for Wednesday in a two-year spell at the club, scoring three goals.