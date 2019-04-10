Ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay lands new job with play-off chasing club

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay is back in business after landing a new job with German side St Pauli.

The Dutchman, who was sacked as Owls chief in December, has been announced as Markus Kauczinski’s replacement at the Bundesliga 2 outfit.

Former Owls Manager Jos Luhukay.....Pic Steve Ellis

Luhukay is set to join the Hamburg-based club at the end of the season, with Andreas Rettig stepping in as interim manager until the conclusion of the current campaign according to a statement on the club Twitter account.

St Pauli are currently sit sixth in the German second tier – three places and four points off the Bundesliga relegation/promotion play-off spot, which sees a promotion hunting second tier team play the 16th placed team from the top flight looking to secure survival.

Since Luhukay's departure at Hillsborough, Wednesday have mounted a push for the top six under new boss Steve Bruce and are now coincidentally also three places and four points off of the play-offs following last night’s 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest.