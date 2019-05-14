Ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal linked with new managerial post at league champions 

Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal has emerged as a candidate for the vacant position at Scottish champions Celtic.

The former Hillsborough chief took the Owls to the play-offs in successive seasons before leaving the club and joining Swansea City.

Carlos Carvalhal. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Carvalhal has also recently been linked with the vacant position at Queens Park Rangers, as he looks to secure his first coaching job since leaving the Liberty Stadium at the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

And Celtic are in the market for a new manager after Brendan Rodgers left Parkhead for Premier League side Leicester City.

Interim chief Neil Lennon’s hopes of a return as permanent boss took a hit with defeat to Rangers last weekend, while recently sacked Chris Hughton is also one of the bookies’ favourites.