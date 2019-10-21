Ex-loanee did NOT favour Sheffield Wednesday return, Leeds United handed big January boost, QPR to submit exciting SPFL bid - Championship rumours

That’s because there have been lots of rumours bubbling away in the background over the past few days. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship:
1. Italian reveals failed Fulham transfer
Sampdoria midfielder Andrea Bertolacci admitted he could have joined Fulham in January when current manager Claudio Ranieri was in charge. (Football Italia)
2. Mannone “open to many options”
Reading goalkeeper Vito Mannone is “open to many options” when his loan with Minnesota United ends in February. He also added that new boss Mark Bowen has not been in touch. (Daily Telegraph)
3. Premier League duo battle for Baggies starlet
Tottenham Hotspur are considering a bid for Crystal Palace target and West Brom starlet Nathan Ferguson. The Baggies could sell if their £10million is met. (The Sun)
4. Forest to revisit failed summer deal
Nottingham Forest will push to sign Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle in January after failing to land his signature last summer. (The Athletic via Football League World)
