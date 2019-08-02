Ex-Derby boss linked ahead of Sheffield Wednesday opener, Barnsley 'finalise' shock sale while Hull receive Swansea boost; Championship weekend preview
After months without action, the Championship season finally gets underway this weekend with each club hoping to get off to a winning start.
By Jordan Cronin
Friday, 02 August, 2019, 16:47
Across this evening, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, fans will be treated to a full second-tier fixture list as we prepare ourselves for another season of highs and lows. With some key games to watch out for, we preview the main talking points ahead of this weekend's Championship games. Scroll and click through the pages: