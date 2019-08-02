Lee Bullen

Ex-Derby boss linked ahead of Sheffield Wednesday opener, Barnsley 'finalise' shock sale while Hull receive Swansea boost; Championship weekend preview

After months without action, the Championship season finally gets underway this weekend with each club hoping to get off to a winning start.

By Jordan Cronin
Friday, 02 August, 2019, 16:47

Across this evening, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, fans will be treated to a full second-tier fixture list as we prepare ourselves for another season of highs and lows. With some key games to watch out for, we preview the main talking points ahead of this weekend's Championship games. Scroll and click through the pages:

1. Luton Town v Middlesbrough

It’s been a bumpy and long road back for the Hatters since their relegation in 2007. Three points and it will mark a special evening at Kenilworth Road against Boro, who face being without Randolph, Fry and Friend due to injury.

2. Barnsley v Fulham

Two clubs who were separated by the Championship last season meet. The Tykes will be lacking firepower, however, with reports that last term’s top scorer Kieffer Moore is off to Wigan Athletic for £4m.

3. Blackburn Rovers v Charlton Athletic

Bolstered by the arrival of Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher on loan on Friday, newly-promoted Charlton mark their Championship return against Blackburn, who are expected to have another steady season under Tony Mowbray.

4. Brentford v Birmingham City

Brentford are likely to hand debuts to a string of new signing while Birmingham face the uphill task of inflicting the Bees’ first home defeat on the opening weekend of the season since 1992.

