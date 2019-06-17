Everything you need to know about Sheffield Wednesday target Kadeem Harris

Harris meets all of Wednesday's requirements: young, quick, a winger, and a free agent. Who knows if the rumour is true, but the signs are positive.

Harris will leave the Bluebirds when his contract finishes at the end of the month, with Championship rivals Middlesbrough rumoured to be rivalling Wednesday for his signature.

But who exactly is Kadeem Harris? Take a look at everything you need to know about the 26-year-old target.

- The winger burst onto the scene way back in 2009 when he became Wycombe’s youngest-ever player, coming off the bench for the final 12 minutes of a defeat to Yeovil Town at the age of 16 years and 201 days. His record remains second only to Bournemouth trickster Jordon Ibe, who in October 2011 came on in a match against Colchester at the age of 15 years and 311 days.

- The youngster made a further 23 appearances for the Chairboys – many off the bench – and was the subject of interest from Premier League clubs including Fulham, who had a reported bid of £50,000 turned down in July 2011.

- Harris signed for Cardiff for an undisclosed fee in January 2012, and went on to enjoy loan spells at Brentford and Barnsley, where he largely impressed. The former came after an ‘unplayable’ performance against the Bees’ u23 side and in which he scored two goals across 11 fixtures in the 2013/14 season. He made 14 appearances for Barnsley in 2015.

- Harris is one of Cardiff’s longest-serving players, having signed from Wycombe Wanderers in 2012. His impending departure was announced as the club announced their released list earlier this month.

- Tricky and direct, the fleet-footed winger is known for his direct style and darting runs towards the opposition byline. After injury problems curtailed his involvement in the early stages of last season, he forced his way into the Cardiff side, with manager Neil Warnock saying: "He's been the best player in training for the last six weeks, he's been an absolute breath of fresh air for me as a manager. I've had no option but to bring him into the squad.”

- He scored a solitary Premier League goal last season in the Bluebirds’ 4-2 drubbing of Fulham – their first win of the season.