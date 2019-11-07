Everything Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk had to say on reports linking the Owls with Crawley Town forward Bez Lubala
Owls boss Garry Monk has rubbished speculation linking the Championship club with a January move for Crawley Town forward Bez Lubala.
A report earlier this week claimed Wednesday were leading the chase to sign the 21-year-old. Several clubs, including Middlesbrough and Wigan Athletic, are also believed to be monitoring Lubala's situation.
As for Monk, he is acutely aware of Lubala's qualities, having worked with him at his former club Birmingham City. Monk handed Lubala his first-team debut in April 2018 – a little over a month after he took charge of the Blues - against Bristol City.
Lubala left St Andrew's to join League Two outfit Crawley last summer and the versatile front man has scored seven goals in 15 league starts this season.
Speaking at his press call today, Monk said: "I know Bez very well. It is the season of agents putting their players out there. The circus I call it.
"I have not spoken to the club about any specific player.
"We have only had general talks about what we might be looking for in terms of positions and whatever. In terms of detail, nothing at the moment.”
The Owls return to action with a home clash against Monk’s ex-club Swansea City on Saturday.