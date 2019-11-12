Everything Crawley Town's Bez Lubala had to say about reports linking him with Sheffield Wednesday

Bez Lubala of Crawley Town (right) has spoken about reports linking him with Garry Monk's Sheffield Wednesday

Speaking last week Monk laughed off the rumours, describing this time of year as a ‘circus’ performed by agents trying to force a move for their player.

He claimed he had yet not spoken to the club’s recruitment team about any specific player ahead of the transfer window.

But Lubala, who was handed his senior debut by the Owls boss at Birmingham last year, was asked about the link as a guest on the Crawley podcast ‘A Bit of Bully’.

“If you’re doing well, people are going to talk, you’re going to get rumours and stuff,” the 21-year-old said.

“My main focus is just focusing on what we’ve got at Crawley, what we’re trying to do – the objective.

“And I’m not really getting carried away with any of that stuff at the moment.”

The winger, who has played up front and on the left of a forward three for Crawley this season, scoring seven goals, is also said to be attracting interest from the likes of Peterborough, Middlesbrough and Wigan Athletic.

The DR Congo-born flyer says he is focused on life with the Red Devils for now, though, who sit 17th in the League Two table.

He said: “I’m just focusing on my targets. And the better the team does, the better I’m going to do.