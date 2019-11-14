Every Sheffield Wednesday player capped by England in their 1000 games

In the 999 games so far, England have won 568 of them and used 1244 players since the first match in November 1872.

Just nine players have reached 100 caps while 356 players have only got one cap.

Goalkeeper Peter Shilton has earned the most caps with 125 with Theo Walcott the youngest player to ever play for England (aged 17 years and 75 days).

David Beckham of Manchester United has a quiet word of anger to Andy Hinchcliffe of Sheffield Wednesday Credit: Ross Kinnaird /Allsport

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But how many Sheffield Wednesday players have been capped by England?

In total, 43 players have been capped by England while playing for Sheffield Wednesday.

Andy Hinchcliffe was the last Owl to be capped by England, making two appearances against Switzerland and Saudi Arabia.

Charles Cleggg was the first Wednesday player to be capped by England, playing in the first game against Scotland.

Goalkeeper Ron Springett made the most appearances for England while playing for Sheffield Wednesday (33).

Here are all the 43 players who were capped for England while playing for Sheffield Wednesday.

Billy Betts – 1

Ernest Blenkinsop – 26

Frank Bradshaw – 1

Teddy Brayshaw – 1

Tom Brittleton – 5

Jack Brown – 6

Harry Burgess – 4

Horace Burrows – 3

Ted Catlin – 5

Charles Clegg – 1

William Clegg – 1

Tommy Crawshaw – 10

Harry Davis – 3

Teddy Davison – 1

John Fantham – 1

Billy Felton – 1

Redfern Froggatt – 4

Andy Hinchcliffe – 2

David Hirst – 3

Jack Hudson – 1

Fred Kean – 7

Tony Leach – 2

Billy Marsden – 3

Billy Mosforth – 9

Carlton Palmer – 18

Albert Quixall – 5

Ellis Rimmer – 4

Jackie Robinson – 4

Harry Ruddlesdin – 4

Jackie Sewell – 6

Andy Sinton – 2

Fred Spiksley – 7

Ron Springett – 33

Ronnie Starling – 1

George Stephenson – 1

Mel Sterland – 1

Jimmy Stewart – 2

Alf Strange – 20

Peter Swan – 19

Des Walker – 1

George Wilson – 12

Chris Woods – 19