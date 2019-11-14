England's 1000th game: Our ultimate all-Sheffield Wednesday Three Lions XI

But who makes the ultimate XI of players who did exactly that? Let’s take a look at some of the very best England Owls.
1. GK - Ron Springett
Legendary goalkeeper Springett earned more England caps while at Wednesday than any other player, featuring in no fewer than 33 matches from 1959-66. Together with Peter Bonetti he acted as Gordon Banks' deputy during the 1966 World Cup win. Played 345 times for Wednesday across nine years.
Photo: Robert Stiggins
2. RB - Ernie Blenkinsop
Though he spent the majority of his career at left-back, Blekinsop features as our right-back having earned all 26 of his England caps across five years during his time at Hillsborough. Barnsley born, Blenkinsop played 393 times for Wednesday.
Photo: Submitted
3. CB - Des Walker
An England legend of 59 caps, Des Walker grabbed his final international appearance against San Marino in 1993 shortly after signing for Wednesday. Played in both the 1990 World Cup and 1992 European Championships.
Photo: STAFF
4. CB - Peter Swan
A controversial figure perhaps best remembered for his role in a betting scandal that saw him banned from football for eight years, Swan played 19 times for England from 1959-62 and would have likely been a starter in the 1966 World Cup campaign had it not been for his misdemeanour.
Photo: Hulton Archive
