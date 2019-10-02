"Embarrassing": Sheffield Wednesday fans have their say on penalty drama at Hull City
Sheffield Wednesday were denied a penalty described by their manager Garry Monk as ‘clear cut’ last night in a 1-0 defeat at Hull City.
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 10:44 am
Updated
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 10:45 am
With the Owls trailing on 82 minutes, substitute Jacob Murphy drew a foul from Tigers defender Eric Lichaj that referee Andy Davies adjudged to be outside the box.
Hull boss Grant McCann later said Lichaj had admitted after the game that it was a penalty.
The injustice was not lost on many of Wednesdayites who took to social media to express their disgust at the decision.