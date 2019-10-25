Latest Championship rumours

EFL pundit praises Garry Monk's Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United target in contract talks, Barnsley tight-lipped over new manager - Championship rumours

As we prepare for this weekend's Championship action - transfer gossip also remains on the agenda from around the web.

By Jordan Cronin
Friday, 25th October 2019, 7:35 am

Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from around the second-tier:

1. Cook hints at Mulgrew stay

Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook has hinted at a permanent swoop for Charlie Mulgrew, believing there are options to explore in January. (Wigan Today)

2. Hull man banned

Hull City will be without Josh Magennis for four matches after his second red card of the season in the 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday. (Hull Live)

3. Boston boss shocked at Huddersfield decision

Boston United manager Craig Elliott revealed his shock at Huddersfield Town’s decision to loan Demeaco Duhaney, who appeared in the Premier League, to the non-league club. (Boston Standard)

4. Murray tight-lipped on permanent gig

Barnsley caretaker manager and bookmakers favourite Adam Murray is still not prepared to say whether he wants the job on a permanent basis. (Sheffield Star)

