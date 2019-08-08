Done deal: Sheffield Wednesday swoop to sign Queens Park Rangers star Massimo Luongo
Sheffield Wednesday have completed the signing of Queens Park Rangers midfielder Massimo Luongo for an undisclosed fee, believed to be around £1m.
The 26-year-old, who has been capped 42 times by Australia, has signed a three-year contract. He becomes the Owls’ fifth summer signing, following in the footsteps of Julian Börner, Moses Odubajo, Kadeem Harris and Paul Jones.
Luongo kicked off his career with APIA Leichhardt Tigers in his homeland before joining Tottenham’s Under-18s. The Sydney-born player had loan spells at Swindon Town and Ipswich Town before moving to the Robins on a permanent basis in September 2013 in a £400,000 switch.
He eventually moved onto Loftus Road alongside team-mate Ben Gladwin in May 2015 - for a combined fee of £3.5m. He made almost 150 appearances for the R’s, scoring 10 goals.
Luongo will wear shirt number 21 and is eligible to make his Wednesday debut against Barnsley this weekend.