Dominic Iorfa on why Sheffield Wednesday can be confident against ‘tough’ Preston North End 

Defender Dominic Iorfa is expecting a tough test when Sheffield Wednesday play Preston North End at Deepdale tomorrow.

The Owls must win their final away game of the season if they are to maintain their faint hopes of getting into the top six this campaign, although that prospect will also depend on other results around the Championship.

Owls Dominic Iorfa. Pic Steve Ellis.

Despite the odds being stacked against Wednesday Iorfa, who joined the club on a permanent deal from Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers in January, says the squad will take confidence from their recent form as they prepare for the final push.

He told the media: “It’ll be another tough game at Preston really at Deepdale, it’s a tough place to go but it’s another game that the boys are relishing to play and go and get three points.

“Since we have been on this run we have just been focusing on ourselves and it’s one of those things we know we started too late in the season.

“We just want to win the game and whatever happens, happens and we will take it into next season.

“I think the boys know that we have left it a little bit late this season, but going into next season it’ll give us confidence anyway.

“Going into pre-season we know how good we can be and the boys are looking forward to it. The boys and the gaffer know how well we have been playing and it will stand us in good stead.”

Iorfa recently returned to the Wednesday starting team after being sidelined with a hip injury, and the 23-year-old say he is relishing the opportunity to be back in action against Preston on Saturday.

“My personal record is not too bad there, I think I’ve had a lot of draws and one win.

“They have had a decent season and they are always tough to beat. The manager has got them playing in a certain way that is good for them. A few weeks ago they were in and around the play-off positions but they have fizzled out towards the end of the season.

“It’s a tough place to go and they have had a decent season.”