Dom Howson's Sheffield Wednesday column: There is a very small minority of fans letting the Owls down

Regardless of the opposition or where the Owls are playing, Wednesdayites always make their presence felt.

Nearly 3,000 travelled to Stoke City last weekend to cheer on the blue and white wizards. Their sold-out away following made a right racket as the Owls secured what could prove to be a precious point in the race to secure a play-off berth.

Sheffield Wednesday fans in fine voice at Hillsborough earlier this season

And there will be a big crowd heading to S6 when Wednesday entertain promotion rivals Aston Villa on Saturday.

"The support is as good as anything you would see in the country," said former Owls manager Gary Megson.

Few observers would disagree with Megson's opinion. Their fan-ba se is extraordinary.

But a very small minority of supporters have let the club down in recent months.

Coins and a spiky pair of swimming goggles were thrown at Chelsea's stars after Brazilian international Willian converted a first half penalty in Wednesday's FA Cup defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Some Wednesdayites invaded the pitch, which is a criminal offence, after their last-gasp equaliser at Rotherham United and a flare was released in the away end.

There was more anti-social behaviour in the recent Sheffield derby at Hillsborough when a coin and a plastic bottle were pelted at United defender Jack O'Connell from the North Stand as he prepared to take a throw in during the first half. Thankfully, O'Connell was not hit by the missiles but he could have suffered a serious injury.

The incident was seen by referee Peter Bankes and included in his match report, prompting the Football Association to open an investigation into the matter.

Although the Owls avoided an FA charge, I know for a fact, having spoken to several club officials this week, that they are extremely concerned about the rise in fans misbehaviour. Should something else happen in the future, it could prove the final straw and the FA may take action.

Sanctions do vary but the governing body have the power to hand out significant fines, limit away travel and even close part of a football club's ground.

In some way, shape or form, the FA can financially punish a club so it is no laughing matter.

Like a lot of clubs, Wednesday have a small pocket of trouble-making supporters. The vast majority are well-behaved and get behind the team in the right way.

But there are, unfortunately, some mindless, idiotic yobs who are threatening to tarnish the club's good name and land them in trouble with the FA. These 'fans' who continue to hurt Wednesday need to be weeded out as soon as possible.

