Do these quotes hint at the next destination of Sheffield Wednesday-linked Lee Cattermole?
Lee Cattermole’s departure after 10 years at Sunderland has set tongues wagging over a potential reunion with Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce.
The midfield battler is available on a free transfer after leaving the Stadium of Light yesterday. Whether Cattermole’s free agent status attracts the interest of Bruce, who worked with Cattermole at Wigan Athletic before bringing him to Sunderland, remains to be seen.
Last week the Wednesday boss signalled his intention to strengthen in midfield.
Cattermole himself has yet to comment on his next move, but speaking in March, the 32-year-old suggested he would be interested in playing abroad.
He said: "I try not to look back (and think about regrets). There have been hard decisions but they were the right decisions at the time.
"I wouldn’t say I have any regrets with the way my career has gone. I feel fortunate to have done this job for 13 years and hopefully there will be another five or six.
"I’d loved to have played more international football and more European football.
“I love the challenge of playing against foreign teams and different types of players and that’s why I loved the Premier League. You have to setup differently and find different ways to shut out teams.
“I love different styles and love watching footballing in Spain, Italy and South America. The Premier League benefits from managers and players from all those areas bringing their styles to England.
"For me personally, I don’t think China would suit me. But the MLS, Spain or Italy – that would be something I would be open to.”