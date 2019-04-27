Dominic Iorfa had already heard good things about Steve Bruce before he signed for the four-time promotion winning manager at Sheffield Wednesday.

But working with the former Manchester United defender is a different experience entirely, as the Owls defender says Bruce is not like other managers.

Owls Dominic Iorfa beats /Bristol City's Lloyd Kelly. Pic Steve Ellis.

Wednesday have surged up the table since their new manager took over on February 1, with just two league defeats against Aston Villa and Leeds United marring a so far impressive record for the Hillsborough chief

It’s in smaller ways that Bruce has turned things around though, according to Iorfa, with a one-to-one approach already having a positive impact on the 23-year-old’s career.

“In sessions the assistants will take most of the session and the manager will have his input, especially for me and my game he pulls me aside quite a bit and says how I can be better in areas and defensively,” Iorfa said.

“Everyone is different but he likes to pull them to the side and give them a bit of one to one.

“I have benefited from it and I think the other boys have as well.

“It’s different from other managers who just constantly give instructions to the team because it doesn’t always benefit you as much but going forward as defenders I think it helps that he has been able to speak to us individually.”

The Owls’ newest recruit has scored three goals since his move to Hillsborough from Wolves in January and the appeal of having Bruce as manager was one of the factors that influenced Iorfa’s decision to join the club.

He said: “He’s a big name and the fact that he was a defender - I feel like I have learned so much from him already and before I came I was really looking forward to playing under him.

“I’ve got friends who played under him as well and always spoke highly of him.

“He definitely played a big part, he’s a big manager and has had many promotions from this league - he knows it inside out."

Wednesday take on Preston North End in their final away game of the season on Saturday afternoon at Deepdale, before hosting QPR on the final day of the season at Hillsborough next weekend.