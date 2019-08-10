"Did you see that?!": Sheffield Wednesday fans react to the Owls' 2-0 Yorkshire derby win over Barnsley
Sheffield Wednesday kept up their 100 per cent record in this Championship season with a comfortable 2-0 win over Barnsley.
By Alex Miller
Saturday, 10 August, 2019, 17:49
As would be expected for their first home match, the Hillsborough support was bouncing, with Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel admitting the atmosphere in the first half played a part in the Tykes’ demise.
The win, courtesy of goals from debutant loanee Jacob Murphy and Steven Fletcher, keeps Wednesday’s position as Championship pace-setters.
Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
Leaving the ground, much of the chatter will have been about whether the Owls can keep up this pace, with supporters in positive mood heading into next weekend’s clash at Millwall.