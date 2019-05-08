Departures to continue at Hillsborough as two youngsters announce they will leave Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday under-23 pair Freddie Nielsen and Dan Wallis have confirmed that they will leave the club with the expiration of their contracts this summer.

The duo posted farewell messages thanking the club staff and supporters on their respective Instagram pages as they become the seventh and eighth players to be released at Hillsborough following the conclusion of the season.

Nielsen, who joined Wednesday from Nottingham Forest’s youth set up, made two EFL Cup appearances for the Owls in the 2018/19 campaign.

The Danish under-19 international posted on Instagram: “After 2 great years with @swfcofficial its now time for me to move on. Its been the best years of my football career so far!

“One of my proudest moments was making my Championship debut at the age of 19 away at Middlesbrough, that’s something I will never forget.

“I would like to say thanks to the club, staff, the players and the fans for this experience, and wish them all the best for the future.”

The 21-year-old made five first team Owls appearances in total, but failed to feature in any of Wednesday’s matchday squads since former manager Jos Luhukay was sacked.

Goalkeeper Wallis signed a professional deal with Wednesday in June 2017 after featuring for both the under-18s and under-23s sides.

He joins Nielsen, George Boyd, Gary Hooper, David Jones, Almen Abdi, Daniel Pudil and Marco Matias on the released list at the club once their contract expire in June.

Wallis wrote on Instagram: “I’ve been on a huge journey the last 4 years with @swfcofficial and I’m sad to see it come to an end.

“I would like to say a big thank you to the club and the staff who have helped me in this time.

“But also thank you and good luck to all the players I’ve had the privilege to meet and play alongside #swfc#wawaw”