Could Sheffield Wednesday line-up against this former Owl on the first day of the season?
Reports are linking former Sheffield Wednesday forward Gary Hooper with cash-strapped Reading.
By Alex Miller
Thursday, 04 July, 2019, 14:29
Hooper, who scored 30 goals in 82 games for the Owls, was not retained by the Hillsborough club when his contract ran out earlier this summer.
And with rumours circulating that key man Nelson Oliviera might be leaving Reading as the club attempt to balance their books, free agent Hooper may prove to be an ideal option.
Wednesday make the trip to Berkshire for an opening day clash at the Madejski on August 3.
Carlos Carvalhal, understood to be a close friend of fellow Portuguese Reading boss José Manuel Gomes, was the man who brought the former Celtic man to S6.