The controversial club worth of Sheffield Wednesday and their Championship rivals - according to FIFA

Sheffield Wednesday and their Championship rivals' club worth - according to FIFA 20

Club value and club worth is certainly always up for debate - and FIFA 20 figures are no different.

By Jordan Cronin
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 16:30 pm

With the popular video games releasing its latest version last week, we have decided to delve deeper into the statistics side - starting with the ever-controversial club worth. Scroll and click through the pages to see how FIFA 20 has valued each Sheffield Wednesday and their Championship rivals...

1. Luton Town (24th)

Club worth according to FIFA 20: £4,500,000

Photo: Stephen Pond

2. Charlton Athletic (23rd)

Club worth according to FIFA 20: £6,300,000

Photo: Lewis Storey

3. Barnsley (22nd)

Club worth according to FIFA 20: £8,100,000

Photo: George Wood

4. Millwall (21st)

Club worth according to FIFA 20: £10,800,000

Photo: Naomi Baker

