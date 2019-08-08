CONFIRMED: Sheffield Wednesday's Carabao Cup fixture against Bury has been suspended

Sheffield Wednesday's Carabao Cup fixture against Bury has been suspended.

The match, which was due to take place at Hillsborough on Tuesday evening, has essentially been postponed in the hope that Bury are able to fulfil the fixture at a later date.

The EFL are understood to have been in close communication with Bury throughout their ongoing financial woes and had set a deadline of 5pm yesterday evening to show evidence of their ability to ‘immediately settle all football debts, meet ongoing obligations to unsecured creditors and ensure the club has the appropriate financial resources for the 2019/20 season.’

A statement from the league body also confirms that the Shakers’ will have to meet the expectations within 14 days in order to continue their 125-year history in the football league.

The news follows the suspension of Bury’s two opening League One fixtures against Milton Keynes Dons and Accrington Stanley.

If Bury are unable to fulfil the fixture at a later date, it is understood Wednesday will most likely be awarded a bye into the second round.

The statement said: “Following extensive discussions and correspondence between the Club’s ownership and the League - the additional information provided lacks the clarity required and as a result of the League not being able to defer the decision any later than today, the Club’s Carabao Cup tie on Tuesday 13 August 2019 will not take place as scheduled in accordance with Carabao Cup rules.

“However, the EFL Board is of the strong opinion that it cannot continue to suspend fixtures indefinitely and, after Wednesday’s deadline for information was passed without a successful resolution, it will now lift the suspension on the notice of withdrawal of membership of the EFL.

“Bury were served the notice of withdrawal of membership on 25 July 2019 and it has remained suspended until today (8 August 2019).