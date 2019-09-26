Confirmed: THIS is how you pronounce the surname of Sheffield Wednesday's Julian Börner, according to the man himself
The instant impact of German centre-half Julian Börner has already made him a popular figure on the Hillsborough terraces.
And while after just a few weeks Wednesdayites are in little doubt as to his defensive ability and commitment to the cause, one thing has remained shrouded in mystery – how to pronounce his surname.
Signed on a free transfer from Bundesliga.2 outfit Arminia Bielefeld in the summer, fans and pundits alike initially took to calling him ‘Bawner’, but it seems there is a little nuance to the correct pronunciation.
“In Germany we say ‘Boo-urner’,” laughed the 28-year-old.
“A lot of the of the guys over here in England have said ‘Bawner’. I don’t mind.”
Börner has played every minute for Wednesday in the Championship so far this season, first forming a partnership with now-injured skipper Tom Lees before being joined by Dominic Iorfa.
On his relationship with the fans, Börner said: “The fans have been unbelievable, it’s amazing.
“I have only been here 10 weeks, I am very thankful to them, and try to give my best every week.”