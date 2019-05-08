City charities set for cash boost courtesy of Sheffield Wednesday fans

Reasons to celebrate on the pitch for Sheffield Wednesday might have been limited this season but city charities will have their own success thanks to a campaign by a group of kind-hearted fans.

Wednesdayite Matt Brown set up the Quidagoal scheme asking fellow Owls to donate £1 for every goal their team scored this season.

Sheffield Wednesday fans at Hillsborough. Picture: Steve Ellis

And after Steve Bruce’s team netted a total of 63 goals in all competitions, the project is on track to pull in £5,000, which will be split between The Children's Hospital Charity, Weston Park Hospital and Sheffield Mind.

Matt, 31, of Handsworth, said: "We’re about £800 short of the £5,000 target and are still waiting on a few fans who said they’d donate their cash at the end of the season.

“I think the season Wednesday fans have done amazing things for charity. There has been numerous charity projects this season and I think it’s been a great season in that respect.”

Matt, who said he had been following Wednesday since 1996, said he was also in the process of setting up an online raffle to boost the amount raised.

He added: "We did a poll to decide on the charities and the idea was to come up with three charities that cover all ages. The Children's Hospital obviously helps kids, Sheffield Mind provides mental health support to all ages and then Weston Park does the same but there are a lot of older patients there.”

Matt said he had been given a number of prizes for the raffle including two signed Sheffield Wednesday home shirts, tickets for Owls’ games next season as well as boots signed by Sam Winnall and Marco Matias.

He said anyone who donated £5 to the page would be entered into the raffle.

For information follow @quidagoal on Twitter or to donate or sign up to the scheme visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/quidagoal1.