Chris Hughton reiterates desire to 'wait' for next job despite Sheffield Wednesday links

Chris Hughton says he will wait for the right managerial opportunity to arise.

The 60-year-old has been the fans’ favoured option since the departure of Steve Bruce to Newcastle last month and has featured as the bookies’ favourite on several occasions.

It is believed Hughton rejected an approach from Wednesday soon after Bruce’s exit, and speaking today he confirmed he had been interest in his services in recent weeks, but stopped short of confirming that interest had come from S6.

Speaking on Talksport, Hughton said: “I’m always busy, watching lots of games. And it gives me an opportunity to do other things.

“Do I miss the games? Yes. Do I miss the first day of pre-season? Yes. But I’m in a decent place at the moment. As I said, it gives me other opportunities.

“But as I said, I also appreciate that I am not the type of manager that can pick and choose. You have to make decisions.

“There has been some interest, but at this moment I’m very happy to wait and enjoy watching games.”

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The interview followed an article written by Hughton in which he intimated he was looking for a job in the Premier League, where he has previously worked with Newcastle, Norwich and Brighton.

He said: “What I do know is that I’ve managed three Premier League teams that I felt have coped very well in the league for a good period of time, and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed those experiences.

“I want to manage at the highest level again. So I’m waiting for what I regard as the right opportunity. That’s not to say I can pick and choose, but it does have to be something that’s right for me – as long as that’s the case, then it benefits the club I go to just as much as it does myself.”

Last week former Stoke boss Gary Rowett issued a ‘come and get me plea’ to Sheffield Wednesday when speaking on national radio, but said that no contact had been made by the Hillsborough club.