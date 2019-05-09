Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri speaks out on future of loan players including Sheffield Wednesday’s Michael Hector

Maurizio Sarri has spoken about Chelsea’s loanees – as Michael Hector waits to find out if he has a future at Stamford Bridge.

Hector signed for Wednesday on loan deadline day last summer and has impressed over the course of a turbulent campaign for the Owls.

The defender cleared up at the end of season ‘player of the year awards’, scooping multiple personal gongs as Wednesday missed out on a play-off spot.

And while manager Steve Bruce has admitted that Hector is one of the first faces he would like to see back at Hillsborough next season, it’s yet to be seen whether Wednesday could re-sign him on either another loan or a permanent deal.

Hector has expressed his desire to find a permanent club away from Chelsea, which has had its bid to overturn a two-year transfer ban rejected by FIFA.

The 26-year-old’s chances of securing that have been boosted, as Sarri seems unimpressed with most of the players the club has farmed out.

Sarri, the club’s manager, says only “two or three” of the club’s 41 loanees are of any interest to him, though he declined to name names.

“There are two or three players who have been out on loan this season who are interesting,” said Sarri.

“I do not want to name names now. But the level they have been playing at must be considered.”

In recent days relegated Fulham have joined the race for Hector’s signature, as Wednesdayites wait in hope of seeing Big Hec in blue and white again next season.