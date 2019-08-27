Atdhe Nuhiu may make his return to the Sheffield Wednesday starting line-up in tomorrow's clash at Rotherham.

Changes expected: Is this the Sheffield Wednesday team that could face Rotherham United in the Carabao Cup?

Sheffield Wednesday interim boss Lee Bullen is expected to make sweeping changes as his side travel to Rotherham United for a south Yorkshire derby in the Carabao Cup.

By Alex Miller
Tuesday, 27 August, 2019, 17:01

Several Owls are yet to have enjoyed much pitch time this season and with Bullen set to shuffle his pack, the evening represents an opportunity for this season’s lesser lights to put forward their case for inclusion in Saturday’s clash with QPR. But who could make the side? Let’s have a look at one possible option.

1. GK - Cameron Dawson

The understudy to Kieren Westwood will take the gloves as he continues his development after a classy display against Luton.

Photo: Steve Ellis

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. RB - Dominic Iorfa

Iorfa, set behind Moses Odubajo after missing the first two league games through suspension, should get an opportunity to shine.

Photo: CameraSport - Kevin Barnes

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. CB - Tom Lees

One of the two centre-halves will most likely feature and we're going with the skipper.

Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. CB - David Bates

Wednesday fans have had to wait for their chance to get a glimpse of 'the Ginger Ramos'. The time is now.

Photo: Steve Ellis

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3