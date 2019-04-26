Championship News: Bolton Wanderers v Brentford CANCELLED over players’ boycott

Bolton Wanderers’ Championship match against Brentford has been cancelled after Bolton players stated they wouldn’t fulfil the remaining fixtures due to unpaid wages.

The EFL confirmed on Friday night that the match would not go ahead due to “the failure of Bolton Wanderers to provide formal confirmation of its ability to meet its obligation to fulfil its Championship fixture against Brentford.”

The statement went on: “Earlier on Friday, the playing staff at the Club issued a collective statement confirming that they had decided not to fulfil the remaining fixtures of the season unless they received monies owed to them.

“As a result of these disappointing developments, the League has been forced to suspend Saturday’s fixture and under EFL Regulations, the Club is now deemed to be guilty of misconduct and will be referred to an Independent Disciplinary Commission.”

The League also stated that a decision has yet to be taken as to whether the fixture will go ahead at all.

Bolton releasded a short statement, merely to confirm the match at the University of Bolton Stadium was off.

It read: “Bolton Wanderers Football Club regrettably confirms that Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship fixture against Brentford has been called off.

“The club would like to apologise for the inconvenience this will cause.”

Bolton’s players’ statement earlier in the day told how promises had been made regarding unpaid wages, with the club currently in the middle of a takeover by former Watford owner Laurence Bassini.

The statement read: "We thought that the prospective takeover of the club would provide a solution, but difficulties in its completion have left us no further forward.”

They stated that players and staff had yet to receive their wages for March.

It went on: "This situation is creating mounting mental, emotional and financial burdens for people through no fault of their own. The mental pressure has affected some people to the extent that they feel they are unable to perform their jobs sufficiently.

"These are unprecedented circumstances and are affecting every aspect of our lives, placing great strain on ourselves and our families.

"During this time we have remained patient in hope of some explanation but information from the club has been extremely limited and very confusing. What we have been told changes constantly.

"With deep regret, we have decided not to fulfil our remaining fixtures unless we are paid. We understand that this will disappoint our fans and for this we sincerely apologise.

"We realise this may be seen as drastic action but we feel we have no other options left. This decision has not been taken lightly and is not a reaction to this one particular incident.

"We have suffered numerous issues this season, and recent seasons, brought on by the mismanagement of this club. We have been operating in a near untenable environment for some time and it is the accumulation of these issues that have resulted in our decision."