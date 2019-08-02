Sheffield Wednesday

Championship league table: Sheffield Wednesday's opening day record over last 10 years

Sheffield Wednesday travel to Reading on Saturday – with Lee Bullen taking interim with Steve Bruce’s successor yet to be appointed.

By Jordan Cronin
Friday, 02 August, 2019, 10:10

Heading into their Championship opener, the Owls are perhaps at the disadvantage after losing Bruce just two weeks before the season starts. Courtesy of data from Betoclock.com, we compare the Owls' opening day record over the last 10 years to their Championship rivals - ranked in order from lowest to highest. Scroll and click through the pages:

1. Stoke City (24th)

P10 W1 D3 L6 GD-5 = 6 points

Photo: Michael Regan

2. Blackburn Rovers (22nd)

P10 W1 D4 L5 GD-7 = 7 points

Photo: Mark Runnacles

3. Birmingham City (22nd)

P10 W1 D4 D5 GD-5 = 7 points

Photo: Marc Atkins

4. Barnsley (21st)

P10 W2 D2 L6 GD-10 = 8 points

Photo: Harry Trump

