Championship Fixtures 2019/20: Why Sheffield Wednesday should feel confident ahead of Leeds United January clash
Sheffield Wednesday fans will have spent most of their morning going over the 2019/20 Championship fixtures with a fine-tooth comb.
The fixtures for all 72 EFL clubs were released at 9am and it looks like it could be a fruitful start for the Owls.
Wednesday start their season with an away day on August 3 before hosting Barnsley at Hillsborough and then travelling to Millwall the week after.
Steve Bruce’s side then face Luton at home, Preston North End away and then QPR at home.
However, there are quite a few other stand-out fixtures, inclduing Stoke City away on Boxing Day, Hull at home on New Year’s Day and Middlesbrough at Hillsborough on the final day.
Fans will also scan for the matches against Yorkshire rivals Leeds United when the fixtures are announced.
Steve Bruce’s side host Leeds on October 26 before the reverse fixture is played on January 11.
Fans should be hopeful that history repears itself during the January meeting between the two sides.
The last time the two sides met on January 11 was in 2014, when Sheffield Wednesday thrashed Brian McDermott’s side.
Reda Johnson opened the scoring before Atdhe Nuhiu made it 2-0 just before half time.
Connor Wickham and Chris Maguire also got on the scoresheet before a late brace from Caolan Lavery; his first two goals for the club.
While Wednesday fans will be hoping for a similar result, they won’t be wanting history to repeat itself with the club’s league position.
Wednesday finished 16th in the league, 19 points off the play-off places.